Schools to reopen from June 12: Five minutes for yoga, meditation daily

June 07, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12 with 229 working days and the last working day being April 23, 2024.

According to the School Education department’s academic calendar for 2023-24 released here, the schools will reopen on June 12 as the ‘Badi Bata’ (admission drive to bring children to schools) in government and local body schools will end on June 9.

The release said the syllabus for Classes 1 to 9 should be completed by February 29, 2024 and the last working day will be April 23, 2024. Summer vacation will start on April 24 and end on June 11, 2024. Five minutes’ time would be allocated to Yoga and meditation daily and schools would have to spare 30 minutes per day for reading activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be three short-term holidays for school children. The Dasara vacation will be of 13 days from October 13 to 25 while the Christmas vacation for missionary schools will be from December 22 to 26. Sankranti vacation for other-than missionary schools will be for six days from January 12 to 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT