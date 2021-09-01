Schools reopen in Hyderabad after one-and-a-half years

HYDERABAD

Confusion, safety concerns and lethargy turned school reopening in Hyderabad into a tame affair. Schools in the city and State have been shut for the past one-and-a-half years due to COVID-19 lockdown.

During prayer time around 9 a.m. at Attapur Primary School, only three students had turned up to attend classes. One boy cycled into the school to enquire when the school will start functioning and then peddled back home to return in uniform. “Attending classes is better than online classes as we get to study as well as play and meet friends. I like to study in school, at home it is different,” said Gnaneshwar, a Class V student, who returned to school after studying Class III.

“I am sending messages and parents are calling up to ask about reopening. Parents got confused as the HC orders for residential schools were misinterpreted as extending to all schools,” said Suhasini, the head mistress of the school while attending to multiple calls from parents.

At Errabodda Primary School, five children turned up around the prayer time. “Where is your mask? Take it from the table,” said Manjula, a teacher, to a student who ambled in at 9.25 a.m. “We have made arrangements for additional masks and sanitiser for students. It is still early. Once students turn up in [more] numbers we will ensure that they sit at a distance from each other,” said the head mistress, who teaches students of Class I in the school.

In private schools, the buses stayed parked in bus bays and only teaching and non-teaching staff turned up. “We don’t have consent from parents for reopening of the school. There is a lot of confusion about when we can start offline classes. We are now planning to start classes from Monday,” said K.K. Kousallia, a correspondent of Priyadarshini High School in Golconda area.

“The school has made it clear that if my child becomes ill it will not be their responsibility. I decided that I will not take chances and didn’t send my son to school. He is attending online classes,” said a parent whose child studies in Class VIII at Sri Vidyaniketan in Rambagh Colony.