Schools reopen after a gap of 10 months

Urban schools in Khammam see good attendance, while rural schools had fewer students

With the stipulated COVID-19 safety measures in place, physical classes resumed for students of classes IX and X in around 458 schools including 280 government and 178 private schools in Khammam district on Monday.

Of the total 36,804 students of classes IX and X enrolled in the government and private schools, the parents of an estimated 31,754 (75%) of the total students had given their written consent to send their wards to schools in adherence to the safety measures mandated by the School Education Department.

However, the first day of reopening of schools in the current academic year (2020-21) for classroom instruction saw good attendance in several schools mainly located in urban areas and relatively thin attendance in rural schools, sources said. In all, around 15,535 (49%) of students attended the physical classes in both government and private schools across Khammam district on Monday.

The present academic year began belatedly on September 1, 2020 in the form of online classes through Doordarshan, TSAT and other digital platforms due to the pandemic.

Student-specific transactional plans were rolled out to reach out to all students for effective implementation of the online instruction, sources said.

However, the digital divide and various other issues such as poor access to the Internet connectivity and electronic gadgets in rural areas posed major challenges to the implementation of the online classes/digital education.

While continuing with the digital classes for classes II to X in all subjects, the school education department has resumed the physical classes for class IX and X students by making a blended form of learning (online and offline modes) available to the latter, sources said.

Initially, focus will be laid on revision of lessons conducted through various digital platforms in remote learning mode so far during the physical classes in the first few weeks followed by completion of the remaining syllabus and exams within the stipulated working days of 89 days, sources added.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the parents of around 80% of the total enrolled class IX and X students of both government and private schools had submitted consent letters to send their children for physical classes.

The physical classes got underway across the district with several schools registering moderate attendance of students on the first day.

As many as 103 students of the total 276 students attended physical classes at the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Palvancha town.

Collector M V Reddy visited the school and interacted with the SSC students in the afternoon.

He exhorted them to focus on their studies with renewed zeal to perform well in the ensuing SSC public examinations scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26.

He asked the school staff to scrupulously follow the COVID-19 safety protocols and the child health plan envisaging regular health check-ups for students and maintaining isolation rooms for staff/students having symptoms of COVID-19.

He wanted the staff concerned to ensure hygienic conditions while serving mid-day meals, provide adequate drinking water and other basic amenities to students.