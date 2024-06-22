School’s licence suspended for violating affiliation bylaws

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Saturday that Shikhara School in Bowrampet, Dundigal, has violated its affiliation bylaws, for which the affiliation of the school has been suspended.

In a notice issued by CBSE, it stated: “The school had applied for affiliation up to the secondary level. At the time of inspection, the school provided information about the number of students studying up to Class VIII only. However, the school did not disclose in the application that it had promoted Class VIII students to Class IX and Class X.”

The school had been granted affiliation up to the secondary level on June 25, 2023, with the specific condition to start Class IX from the academic session in April 2023 and, subject to their passing the Class IX examination, promote such students to Class X from the academic session commencing in April 2024.

“Since the school has violated the provisions of the affiliation bylaws, the affiliation of Shikhara School is suspended for one year. The school is directed not to admit any students in Class IX in the academic session commencing in April 2024 for one year. However, students registered in 2023 for Class IX will be eligible to appear in the Board Examinations to be held in February-March 2025. The penalty imposed on the school is brought to the notice of the general public,” said Shekhar Chandra, Regional Officer, CBSE.

