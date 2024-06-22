GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School’s licence suspended for violating affiliation bylaws

However, students registered in 2023 for Class IX will be eligible to appear in the Board Examinations to be held in February-March 2025

Published - June 22, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Saturday that Shikhara School in Bowrampet, Dundigal, has violated its affiliation bylaws, for which the affiliation of the school has been suspended.

In a notice issued by CBSE, it stated: “The school had applied for affiliation up to the secondary level. At the time of inspection, the school provided information about the number of students studying up to Class VIII only. However, the school did not disclose in the application that it had promoted Class VIII students to Class IX and Class X.”

The school had been granted affiliation up to the secondary level on June 25, 2023, with the specific condition to start Class IX from the academic session in April 2023 and, subject to their passing the Class IX examination, promote such students to Class X from the academic session commencing in April 2024.

“Since the school has violated the provisions of the affiliation bylaws, the affiliation of Shikhara School is suspended for one year. The school is directed not to admit any students in Class IX in the academic session commencing in April 2024 for one year. However, students registered in 2023 for Class IX will be eligible to appear in the Board Examinations to be held in February-March 2025. The penalty imposed on the school is brought to the notice of the general public,” said Shekhar Chandra, Regional Officer, CBSE.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.