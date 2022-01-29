Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb. 1

Hyderabad

29 January 2022 20:15 IST

Decision was taken keeping students’ future in mind: Minister

The State government has decided to reopen the schools from February 1, Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

The Minister said the decision was taken keeping in mind the future of the students and said all safety measures would be taken to ensure that virus doesn’t spread. The educational institutions should strictly enforce the COVID norms while the responsibility also lies on parents and teachers to see the children were safe, she added.

The government’s decision comes in the wake of several other States like Tamil Nadu also deciding to open educational institutions and Delhi government arguing strongly in favour of reopening.

The Health department too has suggested that even though the number of COVID cases was rising and it was prevalent across the State the recovery rate too was on the rise as people had mild infections only.