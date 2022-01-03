Telangana

Schools, educational institutions in Telangana closed from Jan. 8 to 16

The State government has announced that schools and educational institutions will remain closed between January 8 and 16.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to review the pandemic situation with COVID-19 cases sharply surging in Telangana. The government had issued orders a couple of days ago prohibiting public gatherings, and the decision to close educational institutions came following the apprehensions over the spread of Omicron, described as the new variant of concern, in the State.


