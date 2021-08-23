Schools, colleges to reopen on Sept. 1

Classes from KG to PG to start

All the educational institutions right from anganwadi centres will reopen in the State on September 1.

The private and government schools and colleges and hostels in towns and villages will have to be cleaned up and sanitised for the purpose before August 30, the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Ministers and departmental officials were directed at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

A CMO release said Mr. Rao noted after the meeting that the educational system was badly hit by COVID . The closure of schools led to uncertainty among students, parents, private teachers and sections affiliated to education sector. In this context, Monday’s meeting discussed in detail the steps and strategies adopted by various State governments to reopen the institutions.

The present COVID situation in Telangana was also discussed with health officials. They submitted reports that the pandemic was under control as compared to past. The movement of people in the State was also returning to normalcy. The officials explained that the indefinite closure of educational institutions had resulted in mental stress on students which had the potential of impacting their future as disclosed in various studies.

Therefore, the government has decided after taking into consideration all material facts to reopen educational institutions from KG to PG in both private and government sectors from September 1, Mr. Rao said.

He entrusted the responsibility of cleaning up the government schools and colleges in villages and towns to Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments. It was also the responsibility of sarpanches and municipal chairpersons to ensure upkeep of the premises hereafter.

Mr. Rao instructed all Zilla and Mandal Parishad chairpersons to inspect cleanliness drive and sanitisation of schools. The work should be authenticated by senior officials of local bodies.

He asked head masters and principals of schools and colleges to shift students with symptoms of fever to nearby primary health centres. If they tested positive, they should be handed over to their parents. The students should be made to adhere to COVID precautions like wearing masks.

The meeting was attended by Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and E. Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and several senior officials.