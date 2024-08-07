Schools, colleges live up to challenge of ‘a message in 90 seconds’  

Using social media to convey a social message, and saying it quickly, was the challenge COVA Peace Network – confederation of voluntary organisations, threw at various schools and colleges in Hyderabad.

As part of Sambandh-2024, the network conducted inter-school and inter-college competitions, to commemorate the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The annual event also remembers the contributions of noted social activists Praful Bidwai, B.M. Kutty and Swami Agnivesh.

On Tuesday (August 6, 2024), the network adjudged some of the best reels and videos which are under 90 seconds, produced by students with the help of their teachers. In all, 61 entries were received from 31 schools. According to COVA executive director Mazher Hussain, the idea was to orient and motivate students and youth to go beyond using social media for entertainment and spread social awareness and help transform society.

Videos were sent on wide themes of poverty, drug abuse, child labour, environment, gender justice, transgender people, care of elders, unemployment, corruption, mobile addiction, differently-abled people, communal violence, and suicide prevention.

Secretary of COVA, Thomas Chakkalackala, executive member Shobha, former president of NAREDCO Sunil Chandra Reddy, and others gave away the prizes and cash awards to the winning teams. They encouraged the children to dream big, to believe in one’s abilities, and practise inclusiveness in daily life.

A mime on mobile phone addiction, girl education inspired by Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, by Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College (TMRJC), Charminar and Yakutpura, a video on gender justice by Birla Open Minds school, were among other winners.