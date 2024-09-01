Schools and colleges in Telangana closed on Monday

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that all the schools and colleges, both in the government and private sector, in Telangana will be closed on Monday (September 2, 2024).

He made the announcement during a review meeting held with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and officials of various departments on the rain situation. He said the educational institutions will be closed as heavy rains are expected and the transport facility is likely to be impacted by the water-logged roads and also the incessant rains through out Sunday and Monday.