Schools and colleges closed from July 11 to 13 due to rains 

OU postpones exams

Telangana government has declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in the wake of torrential rains in the State.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a highlevel meeting with the officials to review the situation arising out of heavy rains in the last few days that are also likely to continue for a couple of days more.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to be cautious of the damage likely to be caused by the heavy rains and take necessary measures in the rain affected areas to prevent loss of life and property.

Meanwhile, the Osmania University postponed the exams scheduled for July 11 to 13 and said the new dates would be posted on the website www.osmania.ac.in in the due course. However, all the exams scheduled on July 14 and thereafter will be held as per schedule.