Schoolgirl recycles plastic to make ‘eco mats’

January 07, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

A Class X student has taken up a unique initiative of turning plastic into ‘eco mats’ with the help of an industry partner, and distribute the same to people living on the streets.

“After researching the various possibilities of products that can be made from plastic, I came up with the idea of eco mats made out of recycled plastic,” said Alati Mahathi Reddy, a student of Oakridge International School in the city. “This is my little contribution to recycling plastic rather than shifting them to landfills causing environmental hazards,” she said even as she called upon school students to take the idea forward and educate society, particularly their parents.

Support to Mahati came from her family and a plastic factory that helped her collect waste from a gated community , a government school and other locations. The city-based Srichakra Polyplast got the waste plastic recycled and provided the raw material for the manufacturing of plastic mats.

She said AVA International, Aurangabad, is excited with the idea and helped her in manufacturing high-quality plastic mats at a very nominal price. Mahati is now distributing these eco mats along with blankets to people living on footpaths at Basavatarkam Indo American Cancer Hospital and street vendors at KBR National Park.