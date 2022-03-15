Schoolboy goes missing in Amberpet

A 16-year-old boy studying in eighth standard, all ready for school, went missing at Golnaka in Amberpet police limits on Monday.

“The boy left the house twice in the same manner in the past when parents refused to give him pocket money. But he would return by night,” the police said.

According to Amberpet police, the boy got ready for school and took his bag to leave the house at around 8.50 a.m. About 15 minutes later, the bag was still lying at the gate and the boy was missing. Parents made efforts in tracing him by enquiring with relatives and his friends.

But as no clue could be found and the boy did not return, they approached the police late on Monday night.

Police said the residential lane has only one CCTV unit, but it was also not working and further clues could not be gathered. The boy studying at Sri Nalanda Talent High School at Amberpet was in his school uniform when he went missing.

Amberpet police have registered a case and are searching for the boy.