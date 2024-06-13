School uniforms, textbooks distributed to students of government schools

It is for the first time in the history of Telangana State that school uniforms and textbooks have been distributed to students of government schools on the very first day of reopening of schools, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Proper planning and implementation has made this possible, he added.

He was speaking at a programme held to mark the beginning of the new academic year after distributing school uniforms and textbooks to students at the NS Canal Colony government high school in Khammam on Wednesday.

Top priority has been accorded to education in Indiramma Rajyam (Congress government), he said, adding that the adequate funds will be allocated to strengthen government schools to ensure all amenities for students, thereby enhance learning outcomes.

Integrated residential schools are being set up as part of the Congress government’s endeavour to provide quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds with a thrust on English medium education, he said.

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao, Collector V P Gautham and others spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy distributed textbooks and school uniforms to students of the local Zilla Parishad high school at a programme held in Ramannapeta in Khammam rural mandal. The programme was organised to mark the reopening of the school after summer vacation.