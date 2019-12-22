School turns canvas for painting on Kaleshwaram

In the wake of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project transforming the upland Rajanna-Sircilla district, a primary school in Avunur village in Mustabad mandal has been literally showcasing the project with a painting of it on the school premises.

The ambitious Kaleshwaram project right from Medigadda to Mallannasagar project and the lifting of water from various barrages, the bridge, cistern etc are painted on the walls, creating the impression of water flowing out of the school building.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao had instructed the authorities concerned to give a facelift to all the schools with different themes to attract the students. Accordingly, last year, a school was painted as railway station and train to attract the students in Veernapalli village.

New lease of life

Freshly, a voluntary organisation called Give Telangana Foundation had taken up the task of giving a makeover to government schools with theme paintings in Rajanna-Sircilla district. Accordingly, the Mandal Parishad School had decided to take up painting of KLIP and informed the same to the painter.

‘Students thrilled’

School headmaster G. Yadagiri said that they had asked the painter to take up the painting of Kaleshwaram project as it was transforming entire Telangana State and Rajanna-Sircilla district also. The students, who cannot visit and see the project personally, can visualise the irrigation project by sitting in the school, he said and added that students were thrilled with the painting.