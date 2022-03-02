School student killed in petty fight

A petty fight between three students in a private school at Krishna Nagar of Jubilee Hills turned violent resulting in the death of one student.

Police said that around noon, the victim, Syed Mansoor(15), a student of Class 10, Sai Krupa High School, threw a paper ball on his classmate Obaid. “Obaid got annoyed by Mansoor’s action and picked up an argument with him, and subsequently their classmate Faizan joined Obaid. The duo pushed and beat Mansoor, who fell unconscious after falling on the edge of the bench,” ACP (Banjara Hills) M Sudarshan said.

Mansoor was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors examined him and suggested the school staff shift the victim to a better hospital. He was taken to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared him brought dead, the ACP said.

A case was registered.