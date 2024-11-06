School principal’s suspension for backing people’s struggle against ethanol factory decried

The Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee, together with civil society activists, has decried the suspension of the principal of a government primary school in Nirmal town on allegations of ‘provoking’ farmers against establishment of an ethanol factory in Dilawarpur mandal of the district.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, representatives of organisations such as Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation, Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and Telangana Samakhya, along with intellectuals and activists, demanded that the suspension should be revoked against Arepalli Vijay Kumar and all cases against him dropped.

Convenor of TPJAC G. Haragopal said that the government had come to power on the promise of Praja Palana and restoration of democracy, which they mentioned in the manifesto.

“Instead of resolving real issues raised by people, officials are taking undemocratic action against social activists. We say to the State government and the Chief Minister that if they are serious about the 7th Guarantee [in manifesto], they should revoke the suspension immediately and ensure that such repressive measures are not taken in the future,” Mr. Haragopal said, and threatened of a public campaign in case the government does not revoke the suspension.

Mr. Vijay Kumar has been alleged to have violated the Telangana Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules 1991, by “spreading rumours about the ethanol factory”. The suspension cited two police cases against him, as proof of the indiscipline. While Mr. Vijay Kumar denied the charges, his reply was not satisfactory, it mentioned.

Allegations were also levelled that he sent press invitations to the print and electronic media and participated in a hunger strike, and also acted as the Telangana Jana Samithi party’s in-charge of Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, when contacted, denied all the charges, and said that he merely provided guidance to the villagers who approached him for clarification about the project. The ‘Atmeeya Samavesham’ he organised with those who participated in the Telangana movement has been misconstrued as TJS event, he said.

The statement by TPJAC said that the suspension comes in the context of struggle by people of Nirmal district against the ethanol facility, being constructed between the villages of Dilawarpur and Gundampally. Incidentally, all three major parties, Congress, BRS and BJP, promised during elections, to halt the establishment of the factory here.

Demands have also been raised for removal of restrictions on Mr. Vijay Kumar’s movements, for discussions with people fighting against the factories being set up in Chittanoor, Dilawarpur and other places, and for withdrawal of all illegal cases filed against people in Chittanoor and Dilawarpur. A fact finding team should be formed with environmental experts, scientists, civil society workers, intellectuals and officials to study the allegations made by people against ethanol factories, the TPJAC demanded.

Co-convenors of TPJAC Kanneganti Ravi, Ambati Nagaiah and Karunakar Deshayi, along with Kondal Reddy of Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF), Vissa Kirankumar, State coordinator of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, and Pasham Yadagiri of Telangana Samakhya, also spoke.

