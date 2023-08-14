HamberMenu
School principal arrested for sexually harassing girl students

August 14, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The school principal of Rakesh Vidyanikethan High School in Rajendra Nagar was taken into custody after girl students allegedly accused him of sexually harassing them at his office. 

The officials from Mailardevpally police, who booked a case, said that a 15-year-old class X student came forward with the complaint after confiding in her parents about her plight. “She told her parents that the principal, Gurram Shankar, had asked her for a kiss and also harassed her in his office. Following her complaint, another girl student came forward stating that she went through similar torture for about two months,” said the Inspector of Mailardevpally police P. Madhu.

The principal was booked under Sections of IPC and the PoCSO Act and was taken into custody. Police said that they will be further enquiring with other students and the school staff to check for more victims. 

