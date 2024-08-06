GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School maintenance handed over to Amma committees, to get special fund 

Published - August 06, 2024 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Maintenance of rural schools had been a responsibility of Panchayat Raj department.

Maintenance of schools, which had been a responsibility of Panchayat Raj department in rural schools and Municipal Administration department in urban schools, has now been entrusted to Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee (AAPC), as per government order issued last week.

Maintenance – cleaning of toilets on school premises and watering of plants – will now be entrusted to AAPCs, the order dated July 30 stated. In addition, the government has decided to provide ‘school facility maintenance grant’ to meet the expenses for the same.

The grant, in addition to the composite school grant being given under Samagra Shiksha, will be as per the enrolment slab. For schools with an enrolment of 1 to 30 students, the fund is ₹3,000 per school per month and varies as per an increasing slab. The maximum ₹20,000 per school per month is for schools with enrolment of over 750 students. The said ‘school facility maintenance grant’ will be released from the District Mineral Fund Trust, for three months in advance to ensure effective work.

Telangana / middle schools

