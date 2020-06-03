School gets a makeover to lure students

KHAMMAM

03 June 2020 22:49 IST

Hyderabad artists convert walls into ‘art gallery’

With its exteriors embellished with exquisite wall paintings, the Naya Bazar Government high school here is beckoning students in the upcoming new academic year to explore the visual delight and develop a sense of belonging at school.

The faded walls of the school have been transformed into a virtual open art gallery thanks to the deft artistry of the Hyderabad-based artists Vijay and Swati.

Impressed by their earlier art works, the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has roped in the artist duo to implement the wall painting project in the State-run school in February this year.

The young artist couple painted an array of eye-popping murals highlighting the significance of school as a second home for children - a primary institution of learning, socialisation and personality development.

They infused originality into their art works by depicting the images resembling the schoolchildren in a perfect school setting.

Their doodles revolved around an array of message oriented themes aimed at promoting hand hygiene, sanitation, book reading and learning pursuits.

The wall painting project titled “Our School – Our Pride” is intended to foster the bond of belongingness among students at school thereby improving school attendance and better academic performance besides reducing the school dropout rate, sources said.

Plans are on the anvil to implement the wall painting project in various other State-run schools and public places in the KMC limits soon to spread social and health awareness particularly on preventive measures against COVID-19, said Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti.