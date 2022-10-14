School for visually-challenged observes ‘World Sight Day’

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 00:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dignitaries at a programme organised by the Devnar School For The Blind at People’s Plaza, on Necklace Road, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Devnar School For The Blind organised a walk, run, and bike rally at People's Plaza on Necklace Road, on the occasion of World Eye Sight Day, on Thursday. The theme of the event was creating awareness on eye care to prevent blindness.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri awardee and founder-chairman, Dr A Saibaba Goud, said every year, second Thursday of October, is celebrated as World Sight Day.

Kavya, wife of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, was the chief guest, while actor Archana and Dr. Subhadra Jalali, were the honoured guests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Goud explained in detail the safety of the eyes throughout life, regular eye check-up, and examination by qualified persons. One should not neglect eye problems, he said.

Dr. Subhadra Jalali highlighted the importance of regular eye check-up for children and diabetic patients, besides early intervention in pre-mature and low birth weight children to prevent blindness.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Archana stressed the importance of nutrition in prevention of blindness.

Ms. Kavya interacted with students and appreciated the initiatives taken by Dr. Goud and his wife, Jyothi, in creating awareness among people on eye care through their school, and Saijyothi Eye Institute.

Students from Devnar school, and other schools, people from different sections of the society participated in the event.

Singer Simha entertained the students and those who assembled there with songs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app