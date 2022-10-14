School for visually-challenged observes ‘World Sight Day’

Dignitaries at a programme organised by the Devnar School For The Blind at People’s Plaza, on Necklace Road, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Hyderabad

Devnar School For The Blind organised a walk, run, and bike rally at People's Plaza on Necklace Road, on the occasion of World Eye Sight Day, on Thursday. The theme of the event was creating awareness on eye care to prevent blindness.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri awardee and founder-chairman, Dr A Saibaba Goud, said every year, second Thursday of October, is celebrated as World Sight Day.

Kavya, wife of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, was the chief guest, while actor Archana and Dr. Subhadra Jalali, were the honoured guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Goud explained in detail the safety of the eyes throughout life, regular eye check-up, and examination by qualified persons. One should not neglect eye problems, he said.

Dr. Subhadra Jalali highlighted the importance of regular eye check-up for children and diabetic patients, besides early intervention in pre-mature and low birth weight children to prevent blindness.

Ms. Archana stressed the importance of nutrition in prevention of blindness.

Ms. Kavya interacted with students and appreciated the initiatives taken by Dr. Goud and his wife, Jyothi, in creating awareness among people on eye care through their school, and Saijyothi Eye Institute.

Students from Devnar school, and other schools, people from different sections of the society participated in the event.

Singer Simha entertained the students and those who assembled there with songs.