School education director inspects schools 

Updated - November 06, 2024 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director, School Education, E.V. Narsimha Reddy teaching students at ZPHS Pratapsingaram on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Director, School Education Department, E.V. Narsimha Reddy on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) paid surprise visits to Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Prathapa Singaram and Upper Primary School, Chowderguda in Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri.

At the ZPHS, Mr. Reddy interacted with Class 10 students and glanced through their notebooks. He spoke to them about stress management and explained with examples about the methods to cope with it.

With the Class 9 students, assuming the role of a teacher, he took a lesson on Coordinate Geometry, before joining the students and teachers for the mid-day meal.

Mr. Reddy also enquired with teachers about the preparedness for National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024, which will begin on December 4. The survey is to assess learning achievements among students in Classes 3, 6, and 9.

Headmaster at ZPHS, Pratapasingaram, Mr. Ravikumar was appreciated for the upkeep of the school, and good performance of the students and teachers.

