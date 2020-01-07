School celebrates Sankranthi the rural way

Students of Vivekananda Vidyanikethan High School in Bhagathnagar here on Tuesday ushered in Sankranti festivities in a traditional way by letting their creativity flow with rangoli and traditional patterns.

Located in the midst of a concrete jungle, the school was transformed into a rural setting with huts. Girls dressed up in traditional attire while boys donned the garb of Haridasu. They also designed the houses with bullock carts and recreated scenes of arrival of fresh crops to show the festival environment.