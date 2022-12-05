School bus plunges into canal in Sangareddy, six students suffer fractures

December 05, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TextEditorAt least 10 students of a private school were injured when a school bus fell into a canal at a turning at Bijapur in Vatapally mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday morning. Six of them have suffered fractures.

Sources said the bus lost control at a sharp turn and fell. Passersby, police and parents rushed to the site of accident and rescued the students. It was reported that the driver fled the spot.

Vatapally sub-inspector Ambriya Naik said the driver was unable to control the bus at the turn since he was speeding.

The injured students were first admitted to Jogipet government hospital and then shifted to a government hospital in Sangareddy.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.