Scholarships for new-age professionals

March 12, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

TalentSprint, that offers transformational deep-tech learning programmes for new-age professionals, has announced DeepTech Scholarships to address the need for upskilling in today’s workforce.

By offering 500 scholarships worth ₹3 crore across 19 domains, TalentSprint aims to empower professionals to encourage diversity, promote talent and offer opportunities for everyone. Women applicants wanting to restart reboot their careers, and professionals from categories like startups, defence, academia, and differently-abled individuals will be offered additional financial assistance through special scholarships.

Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint said programmes across various emerging and path-breaking technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Software Architecture, DevOps, 5G, and Digital Health, among others will be covered. More details can be had on: talentsprint.com/scholarships

