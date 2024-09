Ramakrishna Math and Aaryajanani Trust are conducting an online scholarship test based on the book, Ramayana – the story of life.

Registrations are open to people in the age group of 18 to 30 years and they can be done till September 5, 2024.

Attractive scholarships ranging from ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 are on offer.

Details can be had on: www.aaryajananicontests.org, or on 9959696222.

