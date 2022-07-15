Schneider Electric to set up manufacturing unit in GHIAL

Manufacturing facility to be handed over for operations by June 2023

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), a 100% subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)., and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently entered into an agreement to build and lease a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at GMR Industrial Park in Hyderabad, it was announced on Thursday.

GHASL will now build a facility on 18 acres of land and lease it to Schneider Electric, in a non-SEZ area in two phases. Spread over two lakh square feet in the first phase, the manufacturing facility will be handed over for operations by June 2023 and it will be expanded by an additional 1.75 lakh square feet in the second phase, informed an official spokesperson.

GMR Industrial Park’, by virtue of being housed within Hyderabad International Airport, enjoys greater security, uninterrupted supply of utilities like power and water and a reliable IT backbone. The airport ecosystem has five-star hotel, medical facilities, rental accommodation, reliable and affordable transport etc., besides other advantages. It also houses the country’s first and only airport based Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) on 20 acres within the SEZ. It is well connected by air, road and rail, including robust connectivity to seaports. It also has access to an operational runway for final assembly line and testing requirements of planes, UAVs and helicopters, the spokesperson said.

“With more global industrial players looking at India to set up their manufacturing facilities, this partnership will further contribute to Make-in-India and attract more players to leverage our facilities and capabilities within the GMR Hyderabad AeroCity,” said Airport Land Development CEO Aman Kapoor

Schneider Electric’s senior vice president, global supply chain, international region, Javed Ahmad, said Hyderabad Airport Industrial Park is a world-class facility and hoped the upcoming facility will become a benchmark for both GMR and Schneider Electric globally, the press release said.