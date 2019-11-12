Schemes in Telangana are for ‘scams’: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has questioned the sincerity of State leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were terming schemes of the TRS government as scams while the Central leadership endorsing the Telangana government’s schemes.

At a press conference here, Mr. Vikramarka wanted State BJP chief K. Laxman to explain this dichotomy and asked whether those ‘scams’ will be implemented across the country. Both the parties are misleading the people with diametrically opposite views.

He demanded that if the BJP was sincere it should call for a CBI inquiry into the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and how the State government has wasted ₹ 50,000 crore for a project that has yielded little. He alleged that the TRS government was introducing schemes with an intention to indulge in scams and wanted a thorough inquiry into Kaleshwaram and Sitarama project in Khammam district as well.

Mr. Vikramarka said the burning of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy in her office was unprecedented and despite the revenue employees on strike seeking security, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao doesn’t have any time to review it.

Revenue offices created to serve the people are now seeking security from those very people itself and this was due to the lackadaiscial attitude of the Chief Minister, who doesn’t review the work of several departments for months together, he said.