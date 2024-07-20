Scheme to provide ₹1 lakh assistance to Civil Services aspirants who clear prelims launched by Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a unique programme to provide financial assistance to the Civil Services aspirants from Telangana, under which the candidates who qualify for the Mains exams will be provided with ₹1 lakh for preparation.

Named “Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam”, the scheme will be helpful to about 400 candidates from Telangana region who qualify for the Mains every year. Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will provide the assistance as a part of its ‘Nirmaan’ programme.

Eligibility

Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, Women and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category are eligible for the scheme but their family annual income must be below ₹8 lakhs. The applicants must be permanent residents of Telangana.

Addressing issues of unemployed youth is top priority

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the unemployed youth, he said Telangana movement took birth to fulfil the aspirations of youth and the State was formed on their sacrifices. And the Government accorded top priority to address their problem, he said adding that 30,000 jobs were given by the Congress government within three months of coming to power.

He said the unemployed youth faced a crisis in the last 10 years with paper leaks. To streamline the system, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) was reformed on the lines of UPSC. Commenting on the issues related to Group-II exams, he said the Government considered the difficulties faced by the unemployed and postponed the Group-II exam as per their wish.

Notifications will be issued by June 2 every year

Mr. Reddy said the job calendar will be announced in the ensuing budget session of the Assembly and the Government will compile the data of vacancies arising in every department before March to announce the notification to fill them. Notification will be issued by June 2 every year and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9.

First such attempt to help Telangana youngsters: Deputy CM Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said this was the first such attempt by any Government to help the Telangana youngsters achieve their goal. He wished that more number of Civils aspirants clear the Mains and get selected for various services. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Seethakka and Advisor to Govt Harakara Venugopal were among present.

