GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scheduled power cuts over next 2 months for maintenance in Hyderabad

January 18, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited has released details of scheduled power cuts for maintenance of its distribution system over the next two months in Hyderabad. The scheduled outages would range from 15 minutes to two hours.

“TSSPDCL plans to face high demand in summer by taking up maintenance and repair works of power lines and sub-stations on rotation basis in GHMC limits. Field level staff have been directed to complete maintenance work within 15 minutes up to 2 hours from January 17, 2024 to February 10, 2024 (excluding Sundays & Festivals),” informs a press release by the power utility. 

Details of the power outages are being uploaded online at https://webportal.tssouthernpower.com/TSSPDCL/Information/ScheduledOutageInformation.jsp

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.