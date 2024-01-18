Scheduled power cuts over next 2 months for maintenance in Hyderabad

January 18, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited has released details of scheduled power cuts for maintenance of its distribution system over the next two months in Hyderabad. The scheduled outages would range from 15 minutes to two hours.

“TSSPDCL plans to face high demand in summer by taking up maintenance and repair works of power lines and sub-stations on rotation basis in GHMC limits. Field level staff have been directed to complete maintenance work within 15 minutes up to 2 hours from January 17, 2024 to February 10, 2024 (excluding Sundays & Festivals),” informs a press release by the power utility.

Details of the power outages are being uploaded online at https://webportal.tssouthernpower.com/TSSPDCL/Information/ScheduledOutageInformation.jsp