SEC announces schedule for conduct of polls to seven civic bodies

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 22:42 IST

Casual vacancies in eight wards to be filled

The stage is set for conduct of elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the State.

The State Election Commission issued schedule for the elections to these urban local bodies on Thursday and 11.26 lakh voters — 5.53 lakh male, 5.72 lakh female and 236 others — would exercise their franchise. Elections are scheduled to be held for 248 wards in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation as also to Atchampet, Nakrekal, Siddipet, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities.

Notification for the election would be issued on Friday and filing of nominations would commence the same day. The last day for filing of nominations would be April 18 and this would be followed by their scrutiny the next day. Aspirants whose nominations were rejected could file appeals before the election authorities concerned and these appeals would be disposed of the next day.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 22 and April 30 is the date of election. Repolling, if need be, would be held on May 2, and counting of votes would take place on May 3. Results of the elections would be declared the same day evening.

The SEC simultaneously announced election to fill casual vacancies in eight wards in as many municipal bodies as well as Lingojiguda in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which fell vacant following the death of the sitting corporator. Election would be held through ballot paper with 2,479 ballot boxes being placed in 1,532 polling stations across these ULBs.

Releasing the schedule, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi said adequate manpower at different levels would be deployed for smooth conduct of the election. Accordingly, it was decided to appoint 203 returning officers, 203 assistant returning officers, 6,070 other polling staff, 1,555 counting staff, 97 zonal officers, 33 flying squads, 22 static surveillance teams, eight general observers, 778 micro observers, 10 expenditure observers and 20 assistant expenditure observers for the elections.

He said the Commission decided to utilize videography, webcasting and micro observers for constant monitoring of the proceedings on the election day to ensure that there was no scope for any complaint from the candidates.

Candidates and political parties were directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID protocols. Accordingly, group of five persons, including the candidate and excluding security personnel, would be allowed for door-to-door campaign. Convoy of vehicles should be broken after every two vehicles excluding security vehicles and the gap between the two sets of vehicles should be at least 10 metres. Public gatherings/rallies could be conducted subject to adherence to COVID protocols.