Schedule for identification of ULB polling stations

After announcing the schedule for the conduct of elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations, the Telangana State Election Commission has announced the programme for finalization and publication of polling stations on each of the urban local bodies going to polls on January 22.

Accordingly, the SEC would prepare the draft list of polling stations on January 4 and it would be published in the respective areas the next day. The Commission would receive claims, objections and suggestions relating to polling stations till January 8 and these would be disposed of the next day January 9.

The receipt and disposal of claims and objections would be preceded by meeting of the political parties in the respective municipal bodies on January 7. This would be followed by submission of final list of polling stations by the municipal commissioners to the respective district collectors and district election authorities concerned on January 9.

The collectors and district election authorities would give their approval for the final list of polling stations in their jurisdiction on January 10 and the final ward-wise list of the polling stations in the municipality/corporation would be published by the respective municipal commissioners on January 13, according to the schedule release by the TSEC.

The Commission had directed the officials concerned to commence preliminary arrangements for setting up of polling stations forthwith. The district collectors had been directed to obtain the polling stations lists from the respective municipal commissioners, scrutinize and approve them before final publication. The returning officers should be instructed to physically inspect the buildings proposed for polling stations and the facilities available there for the convenience of voters.