Schedule for Graduates constituency MLC poll released

Election for the two Legislative Council seats under the Graduates constituency quota will be held on March 14.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday released the schedule for the election to the Graduates constituency seats – Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar and Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. The two seats are falling vacant following the expiry of the term of sitting members on March 28. Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar constituency is represented by BJP’s N. Ramachander Rao, while Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda constituency is represented by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, notification for the election would be issued on February 16 and the last date of filing nomination papers would be February 23.
Scrutiny of nominations would be taken up the next day and the last day for withdrawal of nominations would be February 26. Election would be held on March 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.
The results are likely to come out the same day.
The election process should be completed before March 22, the commission said adding the model code of conduct in the areas going to polls would come into force with immediate effect.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath