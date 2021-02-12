Schedule for Graduates constituency MLC poll released

Model code of conduct in force in areas going to polls with immediate effect

Election for the two Legislative Council seats under the Graduates constituency quota will be held on March 14.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday released the schedule for the election to the Graduates constituency seats – Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar and Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. The two seats are falling vacant following the expiry of the term of sitting members on March 28. Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar constituency is represented by BJP’s N. Ramachander Rao, while Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda constituency is represented by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, notification for the election would be issued on February 16 and the last date of filing nomination papers would be February 23.

Scrutiny of nominations would be taken up the next day and the last day for withdrawal of nominations would be February 26. Election would be held on March 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.

The results are likely to come out the same day.

The election process should be completed before March 22, the commission said adding the model code of conduct in the areas going to polls would come into force with immediate effect.