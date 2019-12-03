Schedule for delimitation of wards in ULBs notified

The government has released the schedule for delimitation of wards of 131 municipalities and municipal corporations across Telangana by releasing the draft publication for 3,149 wards. The schedules have been displayed, on the notice boards of the offices of the urban local bodies and at other prominent places seeking views and suggestions, on Tuesday.

Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar in his orders issued instructed the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) to ensure that the views and suggestions from the general public and public representatives are received till 5 p.m. on December 9, within the time frame of seven days. Enquiry on the suggestions received will be done for another seven days, that is up to December 16.

Another day has been allocated for the council chairman or the special officer concerned to give their suggestions before submitting the list to the DMA on December 17 and the very day, the final notification of division of wards in each of the municipalities is to be issued.

The delimitation exercise has been extended to all ULBs, except for five having elected terms and three others in Scheduled Areas along with two two gram panchayats too having elected terms. It is also being taken up in municipalities which sought a revision of the wards even though there has been no merger of gram panchayats due to changed conditions on account of urbanisation like Ramagundam, according to senior officials.

The Secretary has advised the municipal commissioners concerned to ensure that the serial numbering of the wards is done in a continuous manner from north, east, south and west in a clockwise direction plus there should not be a variation beyond 10% in the voters strength in each ward of the municipality concerned.

The municipal commissioners have also been asked to give reasons for accepting or rejecting a suggestion after properly examining the views and suggestions received from the public and the public representatives.