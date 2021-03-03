Scene of lawyer couple’s murder being reconstructed

Accused questioned about the route they had taken after fleeing

In continuation of the investigation into the killing of lawyer couple, the Ramagundam police on Tuesday took the arrested accused to different places to ascertain how they did reconnaissance of areas and executed the twin murders.

The arrested accused Kunta Srinivas, A. Ravi Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Bittu Srinu, who were taken into police remand from judicial custody, were taken by police to different locations. Ramagundam police Additional DCP Administration N. Ashok Kumar and Godavarikhani ACP V. Umender, accompanied by a team of other policemen and officers, examined the arrested accused.

From the point of procuring cars which the accused had travelled to carry out the killings till they retreated after killing Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani, the investigators ascertained how the former had carried out the twin murders plot. Covering the faces of the accused with masks, police brought them in vehicles to the court complex in Manthani where they had secured information about the arrival of Vaman Rao on February 17.

One of their alleged accomplices, Latchaiah had alerted the accused about the arrival and presence of Vaman Rao at the Manthani court complex. From here, some of them followed Vaman Rao in a car and rushed to Kalvacharla outskirts where they lay in wait for the lawyer couple to arrive.

The two police officers, N. Ashok Kumar and V. Umender, reconfirmed the facts with the accused as to how they followed Rao before attacking the latter and his wife with hunting sickles. From there, the accused quartet was taken to Sundilla (Parvathi) barrage of Kaleshwaram project where they had dumped the hunting sickles into the waters.

The investigators got the two sickles retrieved earlier with the help of expert swimmers brought from Visakhapatnam. The accused were also questioned about the route they had taken after fleeing the murder spot till they were picked up by the special police teams.