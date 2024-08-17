GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCCL’s synthetic lawn tennis court inaugurated in Kothagudem

Published - August 17, 2024 12:41 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Balram on Friday inaugurated the newly laid synthetic lawn tennis court at Yellandu bungalows area in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the tennis court was laid at an estimated cost of ₹38 lakh. He said the SCCL has been in the forefront of encouraging its employees to showcase their sporting talent by providing needed sports facilities in the coal belt.

SCCL director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao, director (Operations & PAW) N.V.K. Srinivas and others were present.

