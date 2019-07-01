SCCL unions gearing up for elections in October

With the term of the recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) coming to an end in October, trade unions are gearing up for elections.

Earlier, elections for the recognised trade unions were held once every four years. However, in 2017 the Central Labour Commission (CLC) had reduced the tenure of a recognised trade union to two years.

In fact, The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), the recognised trade union of SCCL, had approached the court seeking continuation of the four-year tenure. But the court referred it to the CLC, which was firm on its decision of a two-year term.

As the TBGKS will complete its term followed by elections anytime in October, trade unions, including national and the TBGKS have started gearing up for the polls and are organizing meetings. Miners and their cadres are being told to get ready for the polls.

The TBGKS, affiliated to the ruling TRS, which had won the recognized trade union elections in 2012 and 2017, is plagued with differences among the leaders and corruption charges in providing employment to the wards of coal miners under the medical invalidation scheme. Moreover, The TBGKS’ lower rung leadership is dissatisfied with the State leadership. They believe that because of the top leadership’s mismanagement, several Assembly seats in the coal belt were won by the Congress party in the recent elections.

However, TBGKS working president Kengerla Mallaiah expressed confidence that they would retain power winning the elections. “We have fulfilled our promises made to the miners such as revival of dependent employment scheme, ₹ 10 lakh interest-free loans, ACs in the houses, creation of 5,000 new jobs and providing 27% of profits as bonus. They would ensure our victory,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the BJP State leadership has decided to pull out all the stops to make its presence felt. and is planning to contest the polls with the support of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). The All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC), which had reigned supreme in the Singareni in the past is ahead of others in electioneering mobilising its cadres by organising area-wise meetings.

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), which suffered a setback after its leaders crossed over to the TBGKS in the last elections is inviting them back and is organising meetings with the workers in the entire coal belt. The Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) which was a force to reckon is also gearing up for the elections.