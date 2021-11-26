SCCL union serves strike notice

special correspondentpeddapalli

The ruling TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) on Thursday served a notice on the management of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to go on a strike on or after December 9 this year to press for a five-point charter of demands including removal of four coal blocks of SCCL from the Coal Ministry’s list of commercial coal mine auction.

Sources said that a decision to go on strike was taken at a high-level meeting of the TBGKS, attended by senior leaders of the union, at eight-incline colony in Godavarikhani on Thursday morning.

In the strike notice, the TBGKS president B Venkata Rao stated that the notice was served on the SCCL management as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The other demands of the TBGKS include enhancement of age from 35 years to 40 years for dependents of medically invalidated and deceased employees, correction of alias names of workmen and their dependants for the purpose of providing dependent employment.