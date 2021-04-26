Telangana

SCCL to reimburse medical bills for COVID treatment

The management of the government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has accorded approval for reimbursement of medical bills submitted by employees on the rolls of the company and members of the Contributory Post-Retirement Medicare Scheme (CPRMS) for non-executives and executives for COVID-19 medical treatment.

All the eligible employees, including the members of the CPRMSNE and CPRMSE, will get reimbursement for the medical expenses incurred on account of COVID-19 treatment taken on their own against admissions at empanelled/non-empanelled hospitals as per the stipulated norms, according to a press release.

COVID-19 treatment facilities are already in place at the ICUs/isolation wards and quarantine centres in all SCCL areas across the coal belt region for all its employees, their eligible dependents, CPRMSE and CPRMSNE and all SCCL beneficiaries.

