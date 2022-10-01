SCCL to pay ex gratia for COVID-19 deaths of outsourced staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to pay ex gratia of ₹15 lakh each to the dependents of contractors’ employees engaged in outsourced activities in the mines on the lines of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The amount would be paid to the kin of contract employees of SCCL who succumbed to the Coronavirus from March 24, 2020. In a communication sent to the General Managers of all Areas (mines), General Manager (Personnel), the latter specified guidelines to identify the workers who died of COVID-19 as also their kin.

The contractors/agencies existing on or after March 24, 2020 would have to make the payment of ex gratia to the eligible dependents of deceased employees. In turn, the company would reimburse the ex gratia.

However, ex gratia would not be paid in case of contractors’ workers who were on long unauthorised absence for more than a month. The contractor has to certify the attendance of the employees working for his contract and would be counter-checked by the head of the mine/department.