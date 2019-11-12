SCCL to give ₹2 cr. CSR funds to constituencies

The elected representatives of the coal belt area in the State – MPs and MLAs – have requested the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to increase allocation of funds to provide better infrastructure in the nearby villages including improvement of healthcare facilities and taking up appointments under compassionate grounds.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the development in coal belt area, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar complimented the SCCL management for implementing the welfare measures to workers as suggested by the Chief Minister and asked it to come forward to play a better role in the development of the area.

The minister asked the SCCL management to take steps to handover land available for housing needs so that it could given to those living in the area. The SCCL officials explained about the implementation of welfare programmes in the nearby villages and development works take up with the help of a power point presentation. The meeting also discussed about the development works being taken up with about ₹2,000 crore District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds. Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar agreed to the elected representatives suggestion to allocate ₹2 crore each corporate social responsibility funds to every Assembly Constituency and sought proposals.

Mr. Sridhar also sought the cooperation of the elected representatives of the coal belt area in implementing the SCCL mines development plans for the next five years including new mines. Legislators Balka Suman, Rega Kantha Rao, Athram Sakku, Durgam Chinnaiah, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Korukanti Chander, Grandra Venkataramana Reddy, Banoth Haripriya Naik, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, MP N. Venkatesh, Directors and other senior executives of SCCL participated.