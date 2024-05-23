GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCCL to adopt Australian technology in achieving 100 MT production

Published - May 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CMD of Singareni Collieries N. Balaram having a meeting with Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner in India Denise Eaton in Hyderabad on Thursday.

CMD of Singareni Collieries N. Balaram having a meeting with Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner in India Denise Eaton in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N. Balaram had a meeting with Trade and Investment Commissioner of Australia in India, Denise Eaton at the coal company’s corporate office here on Thursday and discussed about the modern mining technology required to achieve 100 million tonnes per annum production capacity in the next five years.

He explained to the Australian official about the technology being used by SCCL now, the coal production achieved by the company in 2023-24, coal dispatches, turnover and growth rate. Mr. Balaram also explained about the business expansion/diversification of the company into thermal and solar power generation sectors. He further mentioned about the technological support being availed by Singareni from Australian companies such as Simtars and others.

Ms. Eaton stated that a delegation from Australia would be visiting Singareni to witness the technology being used by it in mining and other activities of its business expansion. She also asked the company to avail the training being provided by Australian companies in the use of modern technology in mining sector. Mr. Balaram thanked the Australian officer for the offer and said they would avail the cooperation whenever needed.

Business Development Manager of Australian Trade and Investment Commission in India Ramakrishna Dasthrala also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana / mining

