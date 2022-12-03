SCCL steps up production to clock 70 MT target this fiscal

December 03, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has asked the Area General Manager to step up coal production in the last four months of the current financial year by mining at least 2.3 lakh tonnes a day to reach the target of 70 million tonnes production for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Progress of coal production by the company was reviewed at a meeting of senior executives with chairman and managing director N. Sridhar chairing the meeting here on Friday. Area General Managers participated virtually from their offices. At the rate of 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal production every day, for the remainder of 2022-23, would add about 27.6 million tonnes of production, helping the company cross the target of 70 MT.

In November, an average of over 2 lakh tonnes of coal production was achieved by the company with a total production of 6.05 MT during the month, the highest monthly figure in 2022-23 so far. The CMD told Area Managers to ensure removal of at least 16 lakh cubic meters of overburden at the opencast mines since the work was handed over to agencies. He stated that the company had crossed the milestone of 15 lakh cubic meters overburden removal in November.

He complimented the Manuguru, Yellandu, Ramagundam-I (RG-I) and RG-II areas for achieving maximum production of coal during the last month. He asked the general managers of other areas’ mines to scale up production wherever it was possible as the conditions were conducive for higher production. He also wanted the authorities to take up steps to commence coal production in Naini block in Odisha in time.

Stating that the demand for coal was on constant rise due to increasing demand for energy from the industry, the CMD suggested the department concerned to coordinate with the Railways for getting necessary rake to move the produced coal to customers having coal linkage with Singareni in time.

Directors S. Chandrasekhar (Operations), N. Balaram (Projects and Finance), D. Satynarayana Rao (E&M), Adviser (Mining) D.N. Prasad, Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn and General Manager (Coordination) M. Suresh were among those who participated in the meeting.