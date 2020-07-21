SCCL steps up COVID response as cases spike

Spike in COVID-19 cases among its employees and their dependants has forced the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to step up its response to manage the pandemic with setting up special corona and intensive care wards in its 11 area hospitals, open quarantine centres in its employees’ (CER) clubs, community halls and schools.

The company has also reached an agreement with three corporate super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad for emergency services in case the condition of COVID patients in the company hospitals worsen. The company has also decided to set up testing labs to step up sample testing for swift and better management of positive cases.

Sources in SCCL told The Hindu that that COVID cases among SCCL employees, dependants and contract workmen have increased sharply from 64 to 150 in the last 10 days – up by 134%. Of the total positive cases so far, 134 are under treatment including 88 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients under home quarantine.

Of the total positive cases, 98 are employees, 51 are dependants and one contract worker. Among those under treatment, 30 are being treated at SCCL hospitals, 10 at government hospitals and 9 at corporate hospitals. Four deaths have been reported so far including 3 dependants and one employee and 12 cases including 5 employees and 7 dependants have been cured/discharged after treatment so far.

Of the 2,000 employees and dependants quarantined so far for being the primary contacts, nearly 1,000 have already completed home quarantine. Besides another 150 positive cases of others, who are either locals or not connected to the company, are also reported in the mining areas, the sources explained. Another 200 others have also been quarantined so far for being the primary contacts of non-SCCL positive cases.

Director (Administration & Operations) of SCCL S. Chandrasekhar stated on Tuesday that the health staff in the company hospitals would be given 10% additional allowance on their basic for corona services in addition to ₹50 lakh insurance cover. Asking the company employees, workers and their family members to be cautious against contracting the virus, he said they were ready to provide best of medical services to employees and their family members.

No gate meetings

As a preventive measure, the management has decided not allow gate meetings by the unions at mines for the next two months and in case of increase in positive cases in any mine it would be closed for some time. The infected employees would be sanctioned special quarantine leave, Mr. Chandrasekhar added.