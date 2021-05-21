SCCL speeds up setting up of 5 oxygen plants

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

21 May 2021 22:26 IST

Plants to come up in company-run hospitals at an estimated ₹3.60 cr.

In the midst of the virulent second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has expedited the process of setting up five oxygen generator plants in the company-run hospitals at an estimated cost of ₹3.60 crore to meet the growing oxygen requirements of the SCCL hospitals with a futuristic perspective.

The surge in demand for medical oxygen in these times of pandemic has prompted the government-owned coal mining company to ramp up oxygen supply to the six company-run hospitals, including the Singareni main hospital in Kothagudem, on a war-footing.

The SCCL has initiated a slew of COVID control and prevention measures to protect its workforce from coronavirus infection and provide prompt treatment to its employees, retired personnel and their family members. According to SCCL sources, the company had so far spent ₹71 crore on a wide spectrum of initiatives to prevent and control the pandemic, including testing and treatment services.

Of the SCCL’s total workforce of 44,000, around 783 employees had tested positive and are presently undergoing treatment at the area hospitals and the empanelled COVID care health facilities, sources added.

The company’s 11 coal mining areas reported a little over 1,575 active COVID-19 cases. These include 1,211 family members of the SCCL employees and retired personnel besides 364 contract workers.

To cater to the growing demand for oxygen in the company’s hospitals, the management has purchased 370 additional oxygen cylinders at a cost of ₹1.28 crore and made them available in the main and area hospitals of the company.

To achieve self-sufficiency in oxygen supply in the company-run hospitals, the SCCL management has given its nod to set up five oxygen generator plants in the SCCL hospitals.

Four oxygen generator plants of 12 cubic metres per hour capacity will be set up, one each in Singareni main hospital in Kothagudem and area hospitals in Bhupalpally, Ramakrishnapur of Mancherial district, and Bellampalli of Komaram Bheem.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar has directed the company officials concerned to ensure speedy installation of the oxygen generator plants within three to four weeks.

The company management has initiated the tendering process for setting up of a 45 cubic metres capacity oxygen generator plant in Ramagundam area soon, sources added.

An amount of ₹3.15 crore has already been released to purchase the requisite medical equipment, including 15 ventilators, 42 room oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen flow meters, 31 multi-para monitors and 28 high-flow nasal devices.