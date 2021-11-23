SCCL short film contest aims at promoting local talent

Huge cash awards to be won; Dec. 31 is last date for entries

To foster social awareness and promote local talent, the Public Relations wing of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is organising a short-film contest as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

The competition is open to SCCL employees and their immediate family members, talented short filmmakers and artists of the coal belt and its surrounding areas, SCCL sources said.

The short films should be of a maximum of 10 minutes duration each in Telugu/Hindi/English languages based on message-oriented social themes.

The competition will be conducted on the specified themes such as Environmental Protection, Patriotism/Organisational Commitment, Mines Safety, Women Empowerment, Road Safety, role of family head/member of a family in COVID-19 safety precautions, eradication of corruption and social service.

The top three short films of the contest at the company level will receive a cash prize of ₹75,000, ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 respectively. Area-wise, the two best short films will be selected and presented with a cash prize of ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively, said SCCL sources.

Those interested can send their entries to the SCCL General Managers concerned of their respective areas through a CD, DVD, USB drive in the prescribed formats till 5 p.m. on December 31, 2021.

Entries will be judged by the panel of jury comprising subject experts in filmmaking and senior officials of the SCCL Hyderabad office on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, simplicity, merit and visual impact on the given themes.