SCCL sets focus on safety precautions

05 November 2020 20:57 IST

Four-day training programme to conclude on Nov. 7

In its quest for greater productivity with utmost focus on safety in coal mines, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is striving to foster a sustainable safety culture by involving the safety committee members of each coal mine in the effective implementation of the Safety Management Plan (SMP) in their respective coal mines.

The safety wing of the State-owned premier coal producing company has conducted a slew of training programmes for the members of the safety committees in various coal mines in Kothagudem region earlier this year.

The company has resumed the training programmes after a short break of a couple of weeks owing to the coronavirus-induced crisis consequent upon its renewed plans to scale up coal production to make up for the production losses suffered during the recent lockdown period.

The SCCL's Kothagudem area comprising the PVK5 incline and VK7 incline underground mines and Gouthamkhani (GKOC), JVROC1, JVROC2 and Kistaram (KTROC) opencast projects recorded coal output of 41.81 lakh tonnes against the fixed target of 78.55 lakh tonnes in the current financial year up to October-end.

In continuation of the training initiatives, the safety wing of the government owned coal mining giant is presently conducting a four-day training programme for the safety committee members of the KTROC and GKOC at the RCOA club at Rudrampur near Kothagudem.

The members of the safety committees of the two coal mines are presently undergoing training under the aegis of the personnel trained at the Safety in Mines Testing and Research Station (Simtars) in Australia, said Koti Reddy, DGM, Mine Vocational Training Centre, Rudrampur.

The training programme was inaugurated by Ch Narasimha Rao, General Manager, Kothagudem Area, SCCL, on Wednesday. The programme is being conducted in the audio-visual mode on the whole gamut of mines safety aspects, including the regulations, risk assessment and management methods. It will conclude on November 7.

The training initiatives are aimed at promoting safety awareness at the mine level and make the mine safety committee members, including all cadres of workforce, active partners in developing and implementing the safety management plans with a pragmatic approach and a futuristic perspective.