SCCL set to become first green energy self-reliant coal PSU

March 20, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has plans to become ‘net zero’ energy organisation by 2024 by increasing its solar power generation capacity to 450 megawatts to generate 700 million units of energy it consumes every year, and is set to become the first public sector coal company in the country to meet all its energy needs with renewable power.

According to the company authorities, SCCL is consuming about 700 MU energy for its needs in coal production in its 42 mines and also for use in its offices and residential colonies occupied by about 43,000 workers and employees. The company has taken to solar power generation on a large scale to reduce and stop energy purchases from power utilities.

As part of the company’s diversification plans, it has already established 224 MW capacity solar plant across the mining areas and was generating about 350 MU energy a year to meet 50% of its captive energy needs and also saving on energy bills in the same proportion. By 2024, the company is planning to generate entire amount of 700 MU energy from its solar power plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase, the company has already established 224 MW capacity plants out of 300 MW capacity planned. Establishing the remaining 76 MW capacity would be completed and commissioned by June this year, adding another 120 MU energy availability for its needs. In the second phase, solar plants with a capacity of 150 MW would be developed in Bhupalapally, Mandamarri and other areas by 2024-end.

New CMD

Meanwhile, the State public sector undertaking is likely to get a new chairman and managing director soon with the incumbent N. Sridhar getting selected as the CMD of NMDC Limited. At the Public Enterprises Selection Board meeting held in Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Sridhar has been picked up to lead the national PSU from among seven contenders.

Mr. Sridhar, a 1997-batch Telangana cadre IAS officer from Karimnagar district, has the longest stint of over eight years as the CMD of SCCL as he took over the responsibility on January 1, 2015 and has led the company into profits as also its diversification into solar energy generation along with its core activity of coal mining in and outside Telangana and thermal generation taken up in September 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT