SCCL relaxes upper age limit for dependant jobs by 5 years

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited on Tuesday issued orders enhancing the upper age limit for dependant jobs given on compassionate grounds, from the existing 35 years to 40 years following an assurance given by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka recently.

Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Balaram said in a statement that it would be implemented with retrospective effect from March 9, 2018 and is likely to benefit about 300 dependants. The decision to enhance the upper age limit for dependant jobs was taken following requests from the dependant families, trade union leaders and elected representatives.

Recently, appointment letters were handed over to 441 dependents by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at an event in Hyderabad. Medical Board for assessing invalidation of employees on health grounds was not conducted for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic leading to some eligible dependants crossing the upper age limit mark.

The CMD clarified that the relaxation would not be extended to dependants of the employees declared medically invalid and had opted for lumpsum amount and it would be implemented only to those who could not get jobs due to the lower upper age limit and in cases where no settlement of medically invalid employees had taken place.

